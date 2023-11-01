NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Prepares for First Asteroid Encounter

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is gearing up for its highly anticipated first asteroid encounter on November 1. Lucy’s mission is to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, which are believed to be remnants of the early formation of planets. The upcoming flyby will mark a crucial milestone as Lucy tests its terminal tracking system and temporarily suspends communication with Earth.

Lucy’s optical navigation team has confirmed that a recent trajectory correction maneuver has successfully aligned the spacecraft for its rendezvous with the small main belt asteroid, Dinkinesh. The spacecraft is expected to pass approximately 265 miles (425 km) from the asteroid at 12:54 p.m. EDT.

As Lucy gets closer to Dinkinesh, it will activate its terminal tracking system, which will actively monitor the asteroid’s position. Due to the asteroid’s small size, the system is not expected to fully track it until just minutes before the closest approach. The terminal tracking system will autonomously adjust the spacecraft’s orientation to ensure the science instruments capture data as Lucy whizzes by at a speed of around 10,000 mph (4.5 m/s). This flyby will serve as a crucial test for the terminal tracking system in real spaceflight conditions.

During the approach to Dinkinesh, Lucy will reposition itself to continually track the asteroid, moving its high-gain antenna away from Earth. This means that communication with Earth will be temporarily interrupted until the spacecraft completes the encounter sequence and aligns the antenna back towards Earth. Following the flyby, Lucy will transmit imagery, scientific data, and engineering information over the coming weeks.

The upcoming encounter with Dinkinesh is a significant step forward for the Lucy mission and will contribute to our understanding of the ancient Trojan asteroids. Through the exploration of these relics from the early days of the solar system, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries of planet formation and gain insights into the history of our cosmic neighborhood.

