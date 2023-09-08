Vida de ciutat

Eol: del satèl·lit que perfila el vent a les deixalles espacials

Aeolus, ESA’s wind-profiling satellite, was in orbit around Earth for nearly five years before it entered its final phase as space debris. The satellite had completed its mission and was brought back to Earth in a controlled reentry process that reduced the risk of debris and potential collisions with other satellites.

International regulations on space debris mitigation require satellites to be brought back to Earth within 25 years once their mission is complete. Aeolus’s return was expedited by harnessing Earth’s atmosphere, which helped bring it back faster.

During the assisted reentry of Aeolus, the risk of falling debris was reduced by a factor of 150, and the time it spent uncontrolled in orbit was shortened by a few weeks. These measures were taken to limit the risk of collision with other satellites in space.

Aeolus became debris on July 28, 2023, after the final command was executed, rendering the satellite no longer controllable. The Flight Control Team passivated the satellite and handed it over to ESA’s Space Debris Office for tracking its final descent.

Using the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA) at Fraunhofer FHR in Germany, Aeolus was tracked as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere. It reentered over Antarctica and ultimately disintegrated, far away from populated areas.

The mission teams were able to observe Aeolus during its final moments, witnessing it become a fireball in the atmosphere before its eventual breakup. This remarkable example of sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations demonstrates the commitment to ensuring the safe disposal of satellites and mitigating the risks of space debris.

Overall, Aeolus’s legacy lives on, paving the way for future wind-profiling missions and responsible space exploration.

– ESA: https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Aeolus/Aeolus_winding_down
– Fraunhofer FHR: https://www.fhr.fraunhofer.de/en/press-media/press-releases/2023/Aeolus-Images.html

