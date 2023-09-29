Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

El fòssil recentment descobert revela restes d'ADN de l'antiga tortuga marina

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 29, 2023
El fòssil recentment descobert revela restes d'ADN de l'antiga tortuga marina

Researchers have uncovered remnants of DNA in fossilized remains dating back 6 million years, belonging to a sea turtle closely related to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. This marks a rare discovery of genetic material in ancient vertebrate fossils. The turtle, belonging to the Lepidochelys genus, is related to the Kemp’s ridley, the world’s smallest sea turtle, and the olive ridley.

The fossil was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, and although it is partial, with only a complete carapace (shell), the presence of bone cells known as osteocytes was exquisitely preserved. Some of these osteocytes contained preserved cell nuclei that reacted to a chemical solution, indicating the presence of DNA remnants.

It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA from the fossil but were able to recognize the presence of DNA traces. DNA is highly perishable but can be preserved under the right conditions, as seen in some ancient remains, such as last year’s discovery of DNA dating back 2 million years in sediment from Greenland.

The newly discovered turtle fossil is significant as it represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus. It provides insights into the evolutionary history of this genus, which is poorly understood. The researchers did not identify the fossil by species due to its incomplete remains.

This finding adds to the growing body of evidence showing the possibility of preserving DNA remnants in ancient fossils. Further studies could potentially unlock new information about the close relatives of these ancient species and contribute to broader molecular evolutionary research.

Font: Reuters

Definicions:
– DNA: The molecule that carries genetic information for an organism’s development and functioning.
– Fossil: The remains or impression of a prehistoric organism preserved in rock.
– Osteocytes: Bone cells found within bone tissue.

Fonts:
– Reuters article by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

El prototip de coet Hopper de Stoke Space demostra una prova de vol amb èxit

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

La boira i el fum dels incendis forestals s'aclareixen, permetent un cel clar i una lluna plena de collita

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

La NASA fa un seguiment de l'asteroide 2009 UG apropant-se a la Terra

Setembre 29, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

El prototip de coet Hopper de Stoke Space demostra una prova de vol amb èxit

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La boira i el fum dels incendis forestals s'aclareixen, permetent un cel clar i una lluna plena de collita

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La NASA fa un seguiment de l'asteroide 2009 UG apropant-se a la Terra

Setembre 29, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els científics utilitzen Keck Cosmic Web Imager per veure la web còsmica sense il·luminació

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris