Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Recordant John Finnerty: un cop d'ull al món canviant d'An Garda Siochana

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octubre 9, 2023
Recordant John Finnerty: un cop d'ull al món canviant d'An Garda Siochana

John Finnerty, a retired member of An Garda Siochana, recently passed away at the age of 91. His death serves as a reminder of a bygone era in policing and sheds light on the changing landscape of law enforcement.

Having joined An Garda Siochana in the 1980s and being transferred to Blarney Garda Station in Cork, the author recalls his first encounter with John Finnerty, an experienced officer close to retirement. Despite their limited time together, the author found Finnerty to be an exceptional mentor and a true embodiment of what it meant to police a small community.

Looking back on their shared experiences, the author reminisces about the simplicity and enjoyment of policing in earlier times. However, it becomes evident that the administrative side of the job was cumbersome, with a paper-based system in place. Every complaint or incident had to be recorded in written reports, circulated through various ranks, and meticulously maintained in numerous registers. It was an organizational headache that persisted even with the advancement of technology.

Today, members of An Garda Siochana still find themselves burdened by paperwork and administrative tasks, despite the availability of modern technology. Frustration among rank and file members has grown, especially with the recent introduction of the four-shift system, leading to a lack of visibility and a rise in street violence. This, coupled with the disconnect between the commissioner, Drew Harris, and frontline officers, has sparked debates about the direction of the organization.

The author reflects on the changes in community engagement, as community policing units have been depleted to accommodate new shifts. The result is a potential loss of the close-knit relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

In conclusion, the passing of John Finnerty serves as a reflection on the changing world of An Garda Siochana. While progress and advancements have been made, challenges continue to arise, emphasizing the need for a balance between administrative duties and effective policing.
Fonts:
– [Define: An Garda Siochana](https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/gardai-tribunal/define-an-garda-siochana-31019537.html)
– [Define: Community Policing](https://www.thejournal.ie/what-is-community-policing-2694635-Apr2016/)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

ciència

Font estel·lar de la joventut amb història de formació turbulenta al centre de la nostra galàxia

Octubre 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

Els científics troben proves del pigment de gingebre a les granotes fossilitzades

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Missió Psique de la NASA: explorant un asteroide ric en metalls

Octubre 10, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Font estel·lar de la joventut amb història de formació turbulenta al centre de la nostra galàxia

Octubre 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els científics troben proves del pigment de gingebre a les granotes fossilitzades

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Missió Psique de la NASA: explorant un asteroide ric en metalls

Octubre 10, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els astrofísics utilitzen el telescopi espacial James Webb per estudiar una estrella volàtil

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris