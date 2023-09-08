Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Els científics utilitzen la càmera Hack per revelar regions amagades de l'atmosfera del Sol

Robert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Els científics utilitzen la càmera Hack per revelar regions amagades de l'atmosfera del Sol

A team of scientists behind the Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) have successfully used a camera hack to capture images of rarely seen regions of the Sun’s atmosphere. By adding a small, protruding “thumb” to the instrument, the bright light from the Sun was blocked, allowing the fainter light of its atmosphere to be visible.

The hack involved modifying the safety door on the EUI camera, which slides open to let light in. By stopping the door halfway with the thumb, the bright light from the Sun’s disc was shielded, revealing the ultraviolet light from the corona, the outermost part of the atmosphere. The result is an ultraviolet image of the Sun’s corona, with the disc of the Sun superimposed in the middle.

The corona, which is usually hidden by the bright light of the Sun’s surface, is typically only visible during a total solar eclipse. By mimicking the eclipse effect, scientists were able to capture images of the corona, which has long baffled researchers due to its higher temperatures compared to the Sun’s surface.

ESA’s Solar Orbiter, launched in 2020, aims to capture close-up images of the Sun using six instruments to unravel some of its mysteries. This camera hack has demonstrated the potential for a new type of instrument that can capture both images of the Sun and its corona.

Fonts:
– NASA/ESA (image)
– Frédéric Auchère, Astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Université Paris-Sud
– Daniel Müller, ESA’s Project Scientist for Solar Orbiter

By Robert Andreu

