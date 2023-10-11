Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Un estudi troba que l'aire més net a l'alta muntanya asiàtica condueix a un clima més humit

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 11, 2023
Un estudi troba que l'aire més net a l'alta muntanya asiàtica condueix a un clima més humit

A recent study published in Nature has revealed that cleaner air in High Mountain Asia (HMA) is expected to bring about wetter weather in the region. HMA, home to the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountain ranges, contains the world’s third-largest amount of glacial ice and serves as a vital water source for nearly 2 billion people. However, in recent decades, there has been a dipolar trend in HMA precipitation, with an increase in the north and a decrease in the southeast.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the US, the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, and Ocean University of China, sought to uncover the mechanisms driving these precipitation alterations. They found that uneven emissions of anthropogenic aerosols in Eurasia have weakened the jet stream and reinforced the westerly-associated precipitation pattern.

Interestingly, the researchers also predict that, due to air pollution control measures, the currently drying Himalayan region will transition to wetter conditions by the 2040s under medium to high greenhouse gas emission scenarios. This transition is primarily determined by changes in anthropogenic aerosol emissions.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the impact of aerosol reduction on the climate and water resources of HMA. Changes in precipitation patterns in the future will add complexity to projections about HMA water resources. This research provides valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in the region who are tasked with managing water resources and ensuring water security for the population.

Source: Nature, Chinese Academy of Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La fluorescència s'utilitza per mesurar els nivells d'estrès en la soja exposada a l'ozó

Octubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris