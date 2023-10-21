Chandrayaan-4: el següent pas en l'exploració lunar per a ISRO

India and Japan are collaborating on an ambitious lunar exploration project called the Chandrayaan-4 mission, also known as the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) project. This joint effort between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to explore the lunar south pole.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is scheduled to launch in 2026. ISRO will be responsible for constructing the moon lander, which will serve as the crucial interface between the rover and the lunar surface. JAXA, on the other hand, will oversee the launch of the mission and provide the lunar rover itself. The rover will be equipped with advanced scientific instruments to carry out its exploration tasks.

Exploring the lunar south pole is of great interest to scientists and researchers because it is believed to contain valuable resources such as water ice. By studying this region, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the moon’s geological history and potential for future human exploration.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission builds upon the success of previous lunar missions conducted by both India and Japan. India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission launched in 2008 and made significant discoveries, including the detection of water molecules on the moon. Japan’s Selene mission, launched in 2007, also provided valuable insights into the moon’s surface.

The collaboration between ISRO and JAXA allows for the sharing of expertise, resources, and scientific data, making the Chandrayaan-4 mission even more impactful. It exemplifies the international cooperation and collaboration that is necessary for advancing space exploration and expanding our knowledge of the universe.

As we look forward to the launch of the Chandrayaan-4 mission in 2026, we can anticipate exciting new discoveries and insights into the lunar south pole. This joint effort between India and Japan represents a significant milestone in lunar exploration and paves the way for future endeavors in space exploration.

