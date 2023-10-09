Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Missió Chandrayaan-4: el proper esforç lunar d'ISRO

Robert Andreu

Octubre 9, 2023
The Chandrayaan-4 mission has come into focus as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wraps up its Chandrayaan-3 mission. While the chances of the Chandrayaan-4 mission happening are low, all attention has shifted towards this new lunar expedition. Officially known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Lupex), this venture aims to explore the lunar poles.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission gained traction after ISRO encountered setbacks with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon. As they are likely nonfunctional, the revival of the Chandrayaan-4 mission would be miraculous. Nevertheless, ISRO is determined to press forward with new lunar exploration.

In 2017, ISRO collaborated with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), signing an agreement to advance lunar missions. This partnership paved the way for joint efforts in exploring the Moon’s mysteries. The Chandrayaan-4 mission is one of the outcomes of this collaboration, demonstrating the shared vision of both organizations.

The Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Chandrayaan-4) aims to uncover valuable information about the lunar poles. These regions hold significant scientific importance, as they may contain resources such as water ice and may serve as potential sites for future human colonization efforts.

Although specific details about the Chandrayaan-4 mission are yet to be revealed, it is expected to build upon the knowledge gained from previous missions. ISRO’s dedication to space exploration and its collaboration with JAXA will undoubtedly contribute to a successful lunar expedition.

In conclusion, while the chances of reviving the Chandrayaan-4 mission remain slim, it has become the focal point for ISRO as they conclude the Chandrayaan-3 mission. With the Lupex mission on the horizon, ISRO’s partnership with JAXA signals a bright future for lunar exploration, unlocking the secrets of the Moon and its potential for future human ventures.

– ISRO

Robert Andreu

