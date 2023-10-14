Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Missió Chandrayaan-4: explorant el pol sud lunar

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 14, 2023
Missió Chandrayaan-4: explorant el pol sud lunar

India and Japan have partnered on a significant lunar exploration mission known as the Chandrayaan-4 mission, also referred to as the LUPEX project. This collaborative effort between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to launch in 2026 with specific objectives in mind.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to explore the lunar south pole. This region of the moon is of great interest to scientists as it is believed to contain water. The mission will focus on investigating the presence of water near the moon’s south pole.

To achieve this objective, ISRO will be responsible for constructing the moon lander, while JAXA will oversee the mission launch and provide the lunar rover. The rover will be equipped with scientific instruments to autonomously search for water and even drill into the lunar surface to collect samples for analysis.

The presence of water on the moon is of great significance for future lunar exploration and potential human settlements. Water can be used for various purposes, such as drinking, irrigation, and even as a source of oxygen for life support systems. By exploring the lunar south pole and investigating the presence of water, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will contribute valuable data to our understanding of the moon and its resources.

This collaborative effort between India and Japan showcases the spirit of international cooperation in space exploration. By combining their expertise and resources, both countries aim to achieve groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in lunar exploration.

Fonts:
– Image Source: Pexels
– ISRO (Organització Índia de Recerca Espacial)

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

Proteïnes fluorescents dependents del pH invers: una eina per a la visualització en temps real de la dinàmica de protons interfacials

Octubre 15, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

La importància de gestionar les preferències de consentiment per a les galetes

Octubre 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Mor l'auxiliar d'ensenyament de primària per un ictus per falta de tractament el cap de setmana

Octubre 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Proteïnes fluorescents dependents del pH invers: una eina per a la visualització en temps real de la dinàmica de protons interfacials

Octubre 15, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

La importància de gestionar les preferències de consentiment per a les galetes

Octubre 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Mor l'auxiliar d'ensenyament de primària per un ictus per falta de tractament el cap de setmana

Octubre 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

S'han trobat més de 100 mamífers més brillants, inclosos els gats

Octubre 15, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris