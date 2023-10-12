La mostra d'asteroides recollida per la missió de la NASA torna a la Terra

A mission launched by NASA has successfully returned to Earth with the largest asteroid sample ever collected. The sample, taken from the 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid known as Bennu, will help researchers study the origins of life and the formation of the solar system. Alan Hildebrand, a planetary scientist and associate professor at the University of Calgary, is part of the research team studying the specimen. He has been involved in the mission since 2009 and has been studying the composition, age, and properties of the sample.

Bennu is a dark asteroid, which makes this specimen unique and valuable for scientific study. It is different from other asteroids and provides important insights into the formation of the solar system. The sample was collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which spent seven years in space visiting the near-Earth asteroid and mapping its origins. This context is crucial for understanding the composition and characteristics of the rock sample.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is a significant scientific development because it allows researchers to study asteroid samples directly from their source. Typically, when meteorites fall to Earth, they can become contaminated by the atmosphere. By collecting samples straight from the asteroid, scientists can avoid this contamination and gain a better understanding of the asteroid’s composition and history.

The mission’s findings have been described as a new discovery in our understanding of the universe and the building blocks of life. The sample contains more carbon and water than expected, suggesting that the ingredients for life on Earth may be locked within these rocks. This research will help answer fundamental questions about our origins and our place in the universe.

In addition to its scientific significance, the mission also has practical implications. By studying asteroids like Bennu, NASA can better understand the threat they pose to Earth and develop strategies to intercept and deflect potential impactors. Hildebrand notes that Bennu itself could potentially impact Earth in around 150 years.

The University of Calgary’s involvement in the mission highlights their expertise in studying rare space rocks. The university has over 20 years of experience in handling delicate specimens and pushing the limits of scientific analysis. As part of the mission, Canada will retain four percent of the sample, while 25 percent will be available for study by the mission team, and the rest will be archived by NASA for future research.

The canister containing the Bennu specimen will be opened in October, and researchers hope to begin studying the sample by November. This exciting mission offers a unique opportunity to unravel the mysteries of the early solar system and shed light on our place in the universe.

