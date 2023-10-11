Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Fer ressaltar el color del zinc per ampliar les seves propietats potencials

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 11, 2023
Fer ressaltar el color del zinc per ampliar les seves propietats potencials

Researchers from the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo have made a breakthrough in the field of zinc complexes by synthesizing a two-center zinc complex that exhibits color. This discovery could greatly expand the potential properties of zinc materials.

Zinc is an important element found widely in biological systems. It is cheap to manufacture compared to other metals and has low toxicity. However, while similar metals exhibit vibrant colors in metal complexes, zinc materials were not thought to exhibit different colors.

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, the researchers explained that the color changes in metal complexes occur when visible light can move electrons between their orbitals. However, the energy gap between the orbitals of zinc’s most stable ion is larger than the energy of visible light, making it unable to produce color.

The researchers designed two molecules containing silicon atoms to accommodate two zinc ions. These zinc–silyl complexes supported two zinc atoms at different distances apart. In one system where the zinc atoms were far apart, the material was colorless. But in the other system where the zinc atoms were closer together, the material appeared yellow.

By bringing a second zinc atom into play, the researchers demonstrated that the zinc atoms could work together to create a complex that absorbs visible light. This interaction between the zinc centers broadens the potential properties of zinc complexes and could lead to the development of interesting materials.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for zinc in terms of interacting with visible light. Given zinc’s prevalence in biology and its low toxicity, it could find new applications in biosensing and biocatalysis.

Source: University of Tokyo

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La fluorescència s'utilitza per mesurar els nivells d'estrès en la soja exposada a l'ozó

Octubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris