Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Un nou teròpode avial revela informació sobre l'evolució dels ocells primerencs al Juràssic tardà

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Un nou teròpode avial revela informació sobre l'evolució dels ocells primerencs al Juràssic tardà

A new 150-million-year-old avialan theropod dinosaur named Fujianvenator prodigiosus has been discovered in China, shedding light on the early evolution of birds and the Late Jurassic terrestrial ecosystem. Avialans are a clade that includes all modern birds but not Deinonychus or Troodon.

Until now, our understanding of the earliest evolution of avialans has been limited due to a lack of fossils from the Jurassic period, apart from the Middle-Late Jurassic Yanliao Biota in northeast China and the German Solnhofen Limestones. These discoveries span a gap of approximately 30 million years between the Jurassic and the oldest known Cretaceous birds. The Jurassic avialans are crucial for unraveling the evolutionary origin of birds and resolving the phylogenetic controversy surrounding their origins.

The new avialan theropod, Fujianvenator prodigiosus, exhibits a unique combination of morphologies shared with other avialans, troodontids, and dromaeosaurids, suggesting mosaic evolution in early bird evolution. While the forelimb morphology of Fujianvenator aligns with the typical bird limb proportion, its hindlimb architecture is distinctly unusual. The elongated lower leg and other characteristics indicate that Fujianvenator may have lived in a swamp-like environment as a high-speed runner or a long-legged wader, representing a previously unknown ecological niche for early avialans.

The fossils of Fujianvenator were discovered in the Late Jurassic Zhenghe Fauna, which is located in Fujian Province, China. The vertebrate fossil assemblage found at this site includes teleosts, testudines, and choristoderes, providing valuable insights into the regional fauna during the Late Jurassic–Early Cretaceous period. The Zhenghe Fauna provides evidence of terrestrial fauna and offers new opportunities for studying the Late Jurassic ecosystem.

The discovery of Fujianvenator and the Zhenghe Fauna expands our knowledge of avialan evolution and the diversity of the Late Jurassic terrestrial ecosystem. Continued exploration of the area is planned to uncover further insights into this fascinating period in Earth’s history.

font:
– Xu, L., Wang, M., Chen, R., Dong, L., Lin, M., Xu, X., Tang, J., You, H., Zhou, G., Wang, L., He, W., Li, Y., Zhang, C., & Zhou, Z. (2023). A new avialan theropod from an emerging Jurassic terrestrial fauna. Nature, 10.1038/s41586-023-06513-7.

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

Nou Mèxic observa quatre asteroides propers a la Terra

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Segons l'estudi, les emissions de les plantes tenen un paper important en la formació de núvols

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

El rover Perseverance de la NASA captura objectes intrigants a Mart

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

Notícies

Petjades de dinosaures recentment descobertes a Texas

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Una guia completa per implementar la gestió multinúvol a les empreses tecnològiques

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

El programari espia de l'empresa israeliana NSO explota un defecte del dispositiu Apple recentment descobert: investigadors

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Fenwick patrocina Digital Health Counsel 2023

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris