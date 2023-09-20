Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Els forats negres supermassius es trenquen els discos d'acreció que envolten, nous programes d'estudi

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 20, 2023
Els forats negres supermassius es trenquen els discos d'acreció que envolten, nous programes d'estudi

A new study conducted by Northwestern University has revealed that supermassive black holes consume their surrounding accretion disks at a much faster rate than previously believed. The study’s simulations indicate that spinning black holes twist the surrounding space-time, resulting in the tearing apart of the violent whirlpool of gas that encircles and feeds the black hole. This tearing creates inner and outer subdisks, with the black hole consuming the inner ring first. Debris from the outer subdisk then spills into the gap left by the consumed inner ring, and the process repeats. Surprisingly, this cycle takes only a few months, much faster than the hundreds of years previously proposed.

The findings of this study could potentially explain the erratic behavior of celestial objects like quasars, which exhibit sudden brightening and dimming without explanation. Quasars are believed to be fueled by black holes consuming gas from their accretion disks. However, the classical theory of accretion disks does not account for the drastic variations observed in quasars. The simulations conducted by Northwestern’s research team provide a possible explanation for these variations, indicating that the inner regions of the accretion disk may be destroyed and replenished over time.

Previous assumptions about accretion disks incorrectly assumed that they were aligned with the rotation of the black hole. However, the research team’s simulations indicate that the regions surrounding black holes are much more turbulent and messy than previously thought. Using high-resolution simulations on one of the world’s largest supercomputers, the researchers were able to incorporate the necessary physics to construct a more realistic model of black hole accretion disks.

This study sheds new light on the eating habits of supermassive black holes and provides a better understanding of the processes that drive the behavior of celestial objects like quasars. The research was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Fonts:

– “Nozzle shocks, disk tearing and streamers drive rapid accretion in 3D GRMHD simulations of warped thin disks” – The Astrophysical Journal

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

ISRO es prepara per reactivar la comunicació amb el Lander i el Rover de Chandrayaan-3

Setembre 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

La teva oportunitat de tenir un tros de la història prehistòrica: un esquelet de dinosaure rar a la venda

Setembre 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Set de missió OSIRIS-REx de la NASA per a una final dramàtica amb retorn de la mostra d'asteroides

Setembre 22, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

ISRO es prepara per reactivar la comunicació amb el Lander i el Rover de Chandrayaan-3

Setembre 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La teva oportunitat de tenir un tros de la història prehistòrica: un esquelet de dinosaure rar a la venda

Setembre 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Set de missió OSIRIS-REx de la NASA per a una final dramàtica amb retorn de la mostra d'asteroides

Setembre 22, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

El fòssil recentment descobert il·lumina l'evolució dels cranis de vertebrats

Setembre 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris