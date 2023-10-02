Vida de ciutat

ciència

La biblioteca celebra el 65è aniversari de la NASA amb activitats de temàtica espacial

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 2, 2023
La biblioteca celebra el 65è aniversari de la NASA amb activitats de temàtica espacial

The Ben F. McDonald library in Corpus Christi, Texas, hosted a special celebration on Saturday to honor NASA’s 65th anniversary. The event featured various activities and experiences designed to engage and educate visitors about space exploration.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the availability of virtual reality headsets, allowing kids to immerse themselves in the International Space Station (ISS) experience. Through these headsets, children could explore the outer space environment and get a glimpse into the daily life of astronauts aboard the ISS.

In addition to the virtual reality experience, the library organized other activities to further engage the attendees. These activities aimed to foster curiosity and knowledge about NASA’s accomplishments and ongoing missions. From interactive displays showcasing rockets and spacecraft to hands-on experiments, the event provided a comprehensive space-themed experience for visitors of all ages.

The library’s initiative to celebrate NASA’s anniversary serves as a reminder of the agency’s significant contributions to space exploration over the past six and a half decades. NASA, an acronym for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, was established on July 29, 1958. Since its inception, NASA has been at the forefront of scientific and technological advancements in space research and discovery.

By hosting such events, libraries endeavor to make learning about space accessible and enjoyable for the community. They play a crucial role in promoting scientific literacy and igniting interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields among young minds.

