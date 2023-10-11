Vida de ciutat

Els científics investiguen la densitat ultraalta en objectes del sistema solar

Octubre 11, 2023
Scientists have long been intrigued by objects in the Solar System that exhibit higher densities than naturally occurring elements found on Earth. A recent study by physicists from the University of Arizona explores the possibility of naturally occurring elements beyond those currently known on the periodic table. These elements, theorized to exist beyond atomic number 164, could explain the high density measurements of certain asteroids.

The density of the metal osmium, the densest naturally occurring element, is approximately 22.59 grams per cubic centimeter. However, some asteroids, like 33 Polyhymnia, have been found to have densities as high as 75.28 grams per cubic centimeter. While this high density measurement was deemed unrealistic, physicists Evan LaForge, Will Price, and Johann Rafelski used the Thomas-Fermi model to investigate whether such extreme densities were physically plausible.

The researchers calculated the atomic structure of hypothetical superheavy elements using the Thomas-Fermi model. Their calculations aligned with the predicted island of stability at atomic number 164. The density range of these elements was found to be between 36 and 68.4 grams per cubic centimeter, which is close to the high density measurement of 33 Polyhymnia.

This study demonstrates that ultrahigh density can be achieved without invoking strange or dark matter theories. The Thomas-Fermi model proved to be useful in examining the properties of these hypothetical superheavy elements. The research lays the groundwork for further analyses in understanding the nature of these elements.

Source: The European Physical Journal Plus

