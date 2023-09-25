Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Missió Osiris-Rex de la NASA: obrir-se una càpsula amb mostres d'asteroides

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 25, 2023
Missió Osiris-Rex de la NASA: obrir-se una càpsula amb mostres d'asteroides

NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission, aimed at collecting asteroid samples, is set to reach a milestone as the capsule containing chunks from the asteroid Bennu is being opened. The capsule landed in the United States on Sunday, and NASA plans to open it as early as Tuesday. The samples, weighing approximately 250 grams, have the potential to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft, launched in 2016, collected the sample of rocks and dust from Bennu in 2020. After passing Earth this weekend, the spacecraft released the sample capsule, which safely landed in the Utah desert. The capsule was then transported to a secure clean-room facility in Utah, before being taken to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Scientists are excited about the amount of sample collected, suspecting that it is the most ever collected from an asteroid. This will give them a significant amount of material to analyze and gain a better understanding of the composition of the solar system during its early stages. The samples will be distributed to scientists and researchers worldwide for further study.

The success of the Osiris-Rex mission demonstrates NASA’s capability to undertake ambitious projects that inspire and unite people. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his enthusiasm for the mission, emphasizing its significance in expanding our knowledge of the universe.

Bennu, the asteroid being studied, is of particular interest due to its rich organic molecule content and evidence of past interaction with liquid water. Scientists believe that asteroids like Bennu may have played a role in delivering essential molecules and water to Earth through collisions.

In terms of future missions, Osiris-Rex will now embark on a new mission called Osiris-Apex, aiming to explore the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

Fonts:
– NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission opens capsule containing asteroid samples: [Source]
– NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission: [Source]
– JAXA’s Hayabusa missions: [Source]

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

L'extinció massiva imminent: Pangea Ultima i el futur de la vida a la Terra

Setembre 26, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

L'espècie de pangolí recentment descoberta destaca la necessitat urgent d'investigació

Setembre 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Els investigadors veterinaris utilitzen organoides 3D per estudiar el càncer de pulmó caní

Setembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

L'extinció massiva imminent: Pangea Ultima i el futur de la vida a la Terra

Setembre 26, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'espècie de pangolí recentment descoberta destaca la necessitat urgent d'investigació

Setembre 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els investigadors veterinaris utilitzen organoides 3D per estudiar el càncer de pulmó caní

Setembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Scientists Sequence RNA from Extinct Tasmanian Tiger, Opening Door to Resurrection of Lost Species

Setembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris