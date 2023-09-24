Vida de ciutat

Projecte de reforestació a la reserva amazònica desforestada destruïda per un incendi

A reforestation project in the Amazon rainforest, aimed at restoring an illegally deforested nature reserve in Brazil, has been destroyed by arson. The project, initiated by environmental research group Rioterra in 2019, had replanted 270 hectares of land with 360,000 trees. The goal was to not only fight climate change but also create green jobs in the process. However, just as the burnt land was showing signs of regrowth and absorption of thousands of tons of carbon, it was set ablaze.

The fire, which started on September 3, was determined to be arson by investigators. Satellite images indicate that the fire traveled in the opposite direction of the wind, a common sign of deliberate arson. Multiple suspects have been identified by the police. The motive behind the arson was likely to obstruct the ecological restoration process in the area.

The reforestation project was situated in the Rio Preto-Jacunda State Nature Reserve, a remote location accessible only on September 6 after the destruction was discovered through satellite images. The project, costing nearly $1 million, employed over 100 people and aimed to provide a sustainable source of income for the local community by planting species like acai palms, known for their nutritional and antioxidant properties.

The destruction of the project is a significant setback for efforts to combat deforestation and climate change in the Amazon. It highlights the ongoing challenges faced by environmental organizations and the need for greater protection and monitoring of vulnerable areas. Illegal deforestation continues to be a rampant issue in the region, driven by land-grabbing for agricultural purposes.

The loss of the reforested area is not only detrimental to the fight against climate change but also to the local community that was relying on the sustainable income generated by the project. The incident underscores the importance of addressing the underlying issues that drive deforestation and implementing more comprehensive measures to protect and restore the Amazon rainforest.

