Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La imatge avançada revela el contingut digestiu d'un trilobit de 465 milions d'anys

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 27, 2023
La imatge avançada revela el contingut digestiu d'un trilobit de 465 milions d'anys

Paleontologists from Charles University in Prague have utilized advanced imaging techniques to study the preserved gut contents of a 465-million-year-old trilobite. The research, published in the journal Nature, provides valuable insights into the ecology of trilobites and their role in ancient ecosystems.

The fossilized trilobite was discovered over a century ago by a private collector and has been housed in the Museum of B. Horák in Pilsen. It wasn’t until recently that paleontologists realized the potential significance of the bits of shells visible in the trilobite’s trunk. With the use of synchrotron tomography, a powerful non-destructive imaging tool, researchers were able to examine the shell fragments in the gut at high resolution.

The trilobite, named Bohemolichas incola, had a digestive tract filled with calcareous shells and fragments from various marine invertebrates, including ostracods, bivalves, and echinoderms. The researchers propose that this trilobite was an opportunistic scavenger, feeding on dead or living animals that were easily disintegrated or small enough to be swallowed whole, without the need to reject the hard shells.

Interestingly, the calcareous shells remained intact and undissolved throughout the digestive tract, indicating that they were not exposed to an acidic environment. This suggests that the trilobite’s gut had a near-neutral or slightly alkaline environment, a characteristic observed in modern crustaceans and horseshoe crabs.

After the trilobite’s death, its carcass was scavenged by small organisms that burrowed into the soft tissues but avoided the gut. The researchers believe that the internal environment of the digestive tract may have been noxious and contained active digestive enzymes, deterring the scavengers. Eventually, the trilobite’s remains became encased in a solid “ball” in the muddy sea floor, preventing the scavengers from escaping.

This study highlights the importance of advanced imaging techniques, such as synchrotron tomography, in uncovering new information about ancient organisms. By studying the preserved gut contents of the trilobite, researchers have gained valuable insights into its feeding behavior and the nature of ancient marine ecosystems.

Source: “Advanced imaging reveals the last bite of a 465-million-year-old trilobite” – Charles University

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

Una nova anàlisi revela una composició similar de proteïnes en plomes d'ocells antigues i modernes

Setembre 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Empreses tecnològiques que exploren la possibilitat de fabricar a l'espai

Setembre 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Els científics troben pols negre dins del recipient de mostres d'asteroides

Setembre 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

La imatge avançada revela el contingut digestiu d'un trilobit de 465 milions d'anys

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Una nova anàlisi revela una composició similar de proteïnes en plomes d'ocells antigues i modernes

Setembre 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Empreses tecnològiques que exploren la possibilitat de fabricar a l'espai

Setembre 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els científics troben pols negre dins del recipient de mostres d'asteroides

Setembre 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris