Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La missió Aditya L1 està prevista per arribar al punt 1 de Lagrange, obrint noves possibilitats per a l'estudi del sol

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 4, 2023
La missió Aditya L1 està prevista per arribar al punt 1 de Lagrange, obrint noves possibilitats per a l'estudi del sol

The Aditya L1 mission is nearing its destination, with its spacecraft expected to reach Lagrange Point 1 in the first week of January. Lagrange Point 1 is an imaginary point in space where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth are in balance. Nigar Shaji, the project director of the mission, explained that mission management is the real challenge, as the spacecraft will need to balance between the pull of the Sun and Earth, much like balancing a ball on top of a hill.

The Aditya L1 mission is an important step in studying the Sun, as it will enable scientists to observe and analyze various aspects of the Sun’s behavior. Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, highlighted that the mission will specifically focus on studying phenomena such as coronal mass ejections, heating of the corona, and temperature variations between the Sun’s surface and its corona.

Understanding the Sun is crucial because its activity, particularly solar wind, influences the functionality of our planet. By studying the factors affecting solar wind, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes that impact our space environment.

Dr. Subramaniam shared her personal journey, stating that her passion for science was ignited by her fascination with the night sky and celestial events like Hailey’s Comet. She acknowledged the challenges she faced in pursuing science but stressed the importance of staying true to oneself and not getting overwhelmed by societal pressures.

Meanwhile, Nigar Shaji emphasized that the environment at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been conducive to her career growth. She also pointed out the need for a supportive system and work-life balance to succeed in climbing the ladder.

The Aditya L1 mission represents a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors. As the spacecraft prepares to reach Lagrange Point 1, scientists and space enthusiasts eagerly await the groundbreaking discoveries that await us in the study of the Sun.

Fonts:
– India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

Els astrònoms descobreixen una explosió estranya a l'univers: el misteri del transitori òptic blau ràpid lluminós

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Els científics es troben amb un "bon problema" ja que el recipient de mostra conté una gran quantitat de material de l'asteroide Bennu

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

La Xina té previst ampliar l'estació espacial com a alternativa a l'ISS

Octubre 6, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Els astrònoms descobreixen una explosió estranya a l'univers: el misteri del transitori òptic blau ràpid lluminós

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els científics es troben amb un "bon problema" ja que el recipient de mostra conté una gran quantitat de material de l'asteroide Bennu

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La Xina té previst ampliar l'estació espacial com a alternativa a l'ISS

Octubre 6, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

El telescopi espacial Hubble captura una imatge impressionant de la galàxia lenticular NGC 612

Octubre 6, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris