Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

El "ratolí de gel": dents fòssils d'animals antics semblants a musaranyes trobades a l'Àrtic d'Alaska

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 19, 2023
El "ratolí de gel": dents fòssils d'animals antics semblants a musaranyes trobades a l'Àrtic d'Alaska

Summary: Researchers have discovered fossil teeth from a tiny rodent-like creature called Sikuomys mikros, which has been nicknamed the “ice mouse,” that lived over 70 million years ago in what is now Alaska. The creature, about the size of a house mouse, thrived in the freezing temperatures and darkness of the Arctic winter, alongside various dinosaur species. The teeth, measuring only 1 to 1.5 millimeters in size, were found within sediment collected from three separate sites in the Prince Creek Formation, an area rich with dinosaur fossils. The teeth were distinct enough from those of its close relatives to classify it as a new species. Although little is known about the creature’s behaviors and lifestyle, scientists speculate that it may have remained active throughout the winter, feeding on insects and other invertebrates to sustain itself in the harsh environment. The small size of the Sikuomys mikros is believed to be an evolutionary adaptation, allowing it to require less food during the winter months.

The Prince Creek Formation, located above the Arctic Circle, provides a unique window into the prehistoric inhabitants of the region during the time of the dinosaurs. The discovery of the “ice mouse” teeth adds to our understanding of the diverse ecosystems that existed in the ancient Arctic, challenging our preconceptions about the limitations of life in extreme environments.

Source: Journal of Systematic Palaeontology (August 2021)

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

ISRO es prepara per reactivar la comunicació amb Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Setembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

Isro espera la confirmació del senyal de Vikram Lander mentre la llum solar torna al pol sud lunar

Setembre 22, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Els astrònoms detecten diòxid de carboni a la lluna Europa de Júpiter, cosa que suggereix una possible habitabilitat

Setembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

ISRO es prepara per reactivar la comunicació amb Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Setembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Isro espera la confirmació del senyal de Vikram Lander mentre la llum solar torna al pol sud lunar

Setembre 22, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els astrònoms detecten diòxid de carboni a la lluna Europa de Júpiter, cosa que suggereix una possible habitabilitat

Setembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'Agència Espacial Europea per construir i llançar la constel·lació de satèl·lits IRIS2

Setembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris