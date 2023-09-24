Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La càpsula de la NASA que transporta mostres d'asteroides aterra al desert d'Utah, els científics de Queensland recopilen dades

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 24, 2023
La càpsula de la NASA que transporta mostres d'asteroides aterra al desert d'Utah, els científics de Queensland recopilen dades

Nine Queensland scientists will play a significant role in studying a NASA capsule containing samples from a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid, which is set to crash land in the Utah desert. The capsule, part of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, holds approximately 250 grams of rock collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in 2020. This marks the first time the United States has gathered a sample from an asteroid, with Japan having previously conducted similar missions in 2018 and 2010. The collected sample will provide valuable insights into the formation of Earth and the solar system.

The Queensland scientists will gather data from the capsule’s descent as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 12 kilometers per second, reaching a surface temperature of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius. This data will be crucial in improving the design of future spacecraft, with a focus on reducing the weight of the capsules. The scientists express excitement and nervousness about the mission, as it presents various challenges, such as a daylight re-entry.

Engineer Jeremy Moran, one of the scientists involved in tracking the capsule, describes it as a dream come true to work with NASA. He believes that capturing real data from the re-entry process is essential, as such missions only occur once in a decade. The Queensland scientists will operate scientific equipment onboard the planes, capturing valuable data from the capsule’s descent.

In addition to the Queensland scientists, researchers from various organizations, including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the University of Stuttgart, and the University of Queensland, will also take part in the mission. This collaborative effort aims to further our understanding of the solar system and advance spacecraft design.

Font: No proporcionada.

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

Estudiant els impactes de la translocació de mitigació a les granotes tacades de Columbia

Setembre 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Sir Brian May dóna suport amb orgull a l'èxit de la col·lecció de mostres d'asteroides de la NASA

Setembre 25, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Estudi de l'impacte de la translocació de mitigació a les granotes tacades de Columbia

Setembre 25, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Estudiant els impactes de la translocació de mitigació a les granotes tacades de Columbia

Setembre 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Sir Brian May dóna suport amb orgull a l'èxit de la col·lecció de mostres d'asteroides de la NASA

Setembre 25, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Estudi de l'impacte de la translocació de mitigació a les granotes tacades de Columbia

Setembre 25, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els impactes de la translocació de mitigació a les granotes tacades de Columbia

Setembre 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris