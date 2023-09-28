Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

L'asteroide 45 SE2023 de 4 peus s'apropa a la Terra a velocitat ràpida

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 28, 2023
L'asteroide 45 SE2023 de 4 peus s'apropa a la Terra a velocitat ràpida

NASA has recently announced that a massive asteroid named 2023 SE4 is hurtling towards Earth at an alarming speed. According to data provided by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is currently on a trajectory towards our planet, with a velocity of 16,509 kilometers per hour. It is expected to make a close approach to Earth tomorrow, September 29, 2023.

This asteroid, with a size of about 45 feet (comparable to a one-floor house), belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth asteroids. The proximity of this space rock has drawn attention from astronomers and space enthusiasts alike. While the term “close approach” may sound alarming, it is important to note that in astronomical terms, a close approach simply means that the asteroid will pass relatively near Earth in its orbit, but not actually collide with our planet.

NASA and other space agencies around the world constantly monitor and track Near-Earth objects to study their orbits, characteristics, and potential threats. This vigilance ensures that any potential impact can be accurately predicted and assessed. In this case, NASA has determined that there is no risk of impact from asteroid 2023 SE4.

As the asteroid approaches, scientists will continue to gather data to learn more about its composition and trajectory. This information will contribute to our understanding of asteroids and their potential implications for our planet.

Fonts:
- NASA
- Centre d'Estudis d'Objectes Prop de la Terra (CNEOS)

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

El nou model revela el moviment de cilis sincronitzat impulsat per les regions frontereres

Setembre 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Els satèl·lits Starlink d'Elon Musk plantegen reptes per a l'astronomia

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

La NASA llança el premi Space Tech Catalyst per fomentar el compromís i la diversitat

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

El nou model revela el moviment de cilis sincronitzat impulsat per les regions frontereres

Setembre 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els satèl·lits Starlink d'Elon Musk plantegen reptes per a l'astronomia

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La NASA llança el premi Space Tech Catalyst per fomentar el compromís i la diversitat

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La missió Psyche de la NASA s'ha endarrerit i es llançarà el 12 d'octubre

Setembre 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris