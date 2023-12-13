Els observadors de les estrelles es preparen: l'espectacular pluja de meteorits de Gemínides il·lumina el cel

Stargazers around the world are in for a treat as the annual Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak. The meteor shower is set to dazzle the night sky on Wednesday, December 13th, and into the early hours of December 14th. Unlike previous years, viewing conditions are expected to be ideal as the moon will only be a sliver, allowing for a dark and clear sky.

The Geminid meteor shower occurs when debris from the 3200 Phaethon asteroid enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, resulting in magnificent trails of light. Unlike most meteor showers, which originate from comets, the particles from the Geminids are denser and appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini. According to Bill Cooke, the lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, the Geminid meteors are known for their greenish hue, making them a spectacular sight to behold.

The peak of the Geminid meteor shower is expected to produce approximately 120 meteors per hour, travelling at an impressive speed of 22 miles per second. To catch the best view of the meteor shower, stargazers in the northern hemisphere should head out between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern time on December 13th, with the hourly number of meteors expected to increase as the night progresses.

In addition to the Geminids, December also brings other celestial events worth noting. On December 17th, the crescent moon will be visible just below the planet Saturn in the southwest sky during the first few hours after sunset.

So grab a blanket, find a comfortable spot, and get ready for a breathtaking display of shooting stars as the Geminid meteor shower illuminates the night sky.