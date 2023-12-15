Nous coneixements sobre la col·lecció extraterrestre de la nau espacial OSIRIS-REx

Summary: In a recent update on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, scientists have provided the first detailed description of the extraterrestrial collection brought back to Earth. The samples, retrieved from the asteroid Bennu, have revealed hydrated, organic-rich remnants from the early solar system, confirming the mission’s initial objectives. The particles are carbon-rich and have a dark color, with a unique “cauliflower-like texture.” The spacecraft encountered an unexpected challenge when it collected more material than anticipated, causing some particles to leak. Despite this setback, the mission has successfully amassed a sample weighing 70.3 grams, exceeding the mandated minimum. Spectral analysis of the collected material suggests a dominant blue hue, indicating a higher water content than initially predicted. Additionally, high levels of magnesium, sodium, and phosphorus were detected, leaving scientists perplexed about the composition of this unique material.

Scientists are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to access and catalog the bulk of the collected sample, which is still trapped within the probe’s head. Technicians are currently working on resolving faulty fasteners that prevent them from removing the lid. In the meantime, some of the collected material has been sent for spectral analysis at the Reflectance Experiment Laboratory (RELAB) in Rhode Island, while another batch is being studied at the Natural History Museum in London.

The discoveries from the OSIRIS-REx mission have opened up new avenues for research into the origins of life in our solar system. The presence of hydrated, organic-rich remnants provides valuable insights into the early chemical processes that occurred in space. The unusual composition and texture of the collected material have left scientists eager to unravel its mysteries. Further analysis and in-depth study will take place, with the expectation of sharing more comprehensive results at a scientific meeting in the coming months.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission continues to be a significant milestone in our exploration of the cosmos, showcasing the remarkable feats that can be achieved through scientific ingenuity and space exploration. The data and samples brought back from Bennu will undoubtedly revolutionize our understanding of the formation and evolution of our solar system, shedding light on the origins of life on Earth and beyond.