Els inconvenients potencials de les corbes de llum estel·lars plegables en fase per a la detecció d'exoplanetes

Transit photometry has offered unprecedented opportunities for the discovery and characterization of exoplanets. However, relying solely on phase-folded stellar lightcurves may not provide the complete picture. While phase-folding helps identify the presence of transits, it overlooks the valuable information contained in the natural variability and modifications of transit signals.

Previous studies have successfully used phase-folded stellar lightcurves to analyze exoplanet transits due to their higher signal strength. However, the approach assumes that all transits have uniform properties, disregarding any variations that may occur. Furthermore, the technique fails to capture potential modifications in transit signals caused by extraterrestrial civilizations or other factors.

To address these limitations, researchers have developed an algorithm to detect individual anomalous transits in stellar lightcurves. This algorithm takes into account factors such as low signal-to-noise ratio, missing data, and low sampling rates, which make identifying individual transits challenging.

By considering transits individually, scientists gain valuable insights into the nature and variability of these events. This approach allows for the detection of transit shapes that deviate from the norm and the identification of potential modifications caused by external influences. For example, the algorithm could help distinguish transit signals modified by laser emissions or orbiting megastructures.

The advancements in time domain optical surveys have provided scientists with the tools to explore exoplanetary systems like never before. By embracing new approaches that go beyond phase-folding, researchers can uncover the intricacies and complexities of exoplanet transits and open up new possibilities for the study of exoplanetary systems.