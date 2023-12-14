SETI Scientists Make Breakthrough in Interstellar Communication

Researchers at the SETI Institute have achieved a significant milestone in inter-species communication by engaging in what they believe to be the first-ever conversation with humpback whales in their own language. The team has been investigating ways to understand and interact with extraterrestrial intelligences, and their success with whales may provide valuable insights for future encounters.

Through the use of recorded humpback “contact” calls played through an underwater speaker, Twain, a humpback whale, responded to the signals in a conversational manner. Twain, who was living in a humpback feeding area in Alaska, approached the scientists’ boat and circled around it throughout the 20-minute exchange. Remarkably, Twain not only responded to each played-back call but also matched the interval variations between the signals.

Dr. Brenda McCowan, a research behaviorist from UC Davis who collaborated with the SETI team, described the exchange as a breakthrough in communicating with whales and gaining insights into their communication system. The research team hopes that studying intelligent, non-human communication systems, such as those observed in whales, will help develop filters to decipher extraterrestrial signals in the future.

Similar to using Antarctica as a scientific proxy for studying Mars, the researchers are applying information theory to measure the complexity of communication. They are quantifying rule structures embedded in received messages to develop an understanding of communicative complexity.

The team’s findings have been published in the science journal PeerJ under the title “Interactive bioacoustic playback as a tool for detecting and exploring nonhuman intelligence: ‘conversing’ with an Alaskan humpback whale.” This groundbreaking research pushes the boundaries of interspecies communication and brings humanity closer to understanding the intricacies of extraterrestrial languages.