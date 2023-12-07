Scientists Develop Groundbreaking Method to Track Neurons in Moving Animals

Scientists from EPFL and Harvard have made a groundbreaking discovery that allows for the tracking of neurons in moving and deforming animals. By combining deep learning with a new technique called “targeted augmentation,” researchers have developed an AI method to decipher circuit activity in freely moving animals.

Previously, researchers have been able to image neurons in animals, but tracking and recognizing these neurons computationally has proven to be a challenge, especially when the brain is moving and deforming inside the organism’s body. However, a team of researchers led by Sahand Jamal Rahi at EPFL’s School of Basic Sciences has found a solution to this problem.

Using convolutional neural networks (CNNs), a subset of artificial intelligence that can identify patterns in images, the researchers trained the AI to make sense of the observed neurons. The CNN focuses on small portions of the image, such as edges, colors, or forms, to identify and track the neurons within the animal’s brain.

To address the difficulty of dealing with the varied appearances caused by body deformations, the scientists developed an enhanced CNN with “targeted augmentation.” This method automatically creates annotations for reference, reducing the need for extensive manual annotation.

The researchers tested their approach using the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, a model organism in neuroscience. They successfully tracked interneurons in the worm and observed intricate behaviors among them. For example, the neurons showed adaptable response patterns when exposed to different stimuli.

By significantly reducing manual effort and increasing analysis throughput, this breakthrough has the potential to accelerate research in brain imaging and deepen our understanding of neural circuits and behaviors. The researchers have also made their CNN accessible through a user-friendly interface, simplifying the entire process from manual annotation to final proofreading.

This new method paves the way for further advancements in tracking neurons in moving animals and opens up possibilities for studying brain activity in more complex organisms.

