Mummified Mice Defy Expectations, Survive in Extreme Conditions

A recent study published in the journal Current Biology has revealed an astonishing discovery – mummified mice found on high-elevation Andean volcanoes. These findings challenge our understanding of vertebrate life’s physiological limits and have sparked further research into the survival mechanisms of these resilient mice.

The high peaks of the Puna de Atacama, located between Chile and Argentina, are reminiscent of the harsh conditions on Mars. With sparse atmosphere and freezing temperatures, these summits were previously thought to be uninhabitable for mammals. However, researchers stumbled upon the first mummified mouse on the summit of Volcán Salín, breaking this perception.

Senior author Jay Storz of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, expressed surprise at the discovery, stating, “The fact that mice are actually living at such elevations demonstrates that we have underestimated the physiological tolerances of small mammals.” This challenges the belief that only well-trained climbers can survive at extreme elevations.

Further exploration by the researchers unearthed seven more mummified mice on the same summit, leading them to search systematically on the summits of other Andean volcanoes. In total, they discovered 13 mummified mice on multiple volcanoes above 6,000 meters, some accompanied by skeletal remains of other mice.

Radiocarbon dating revealed that these mummified mice were only a few decades old at most, with some potentially dating back 350 years. Genetic analysis identified them as a species of leaf-eared mouse called Phyllotis vaccarum, typically found at lower elevations.

The discovery raises several questions regarding mammalian life at high altitudes. Researchers are now examining the physiological traits that may enable these high-elevation mice to survive in low-oxygen conditions. Experiments are being conducted on captive mice collected from high elevations, while mountaineering surveys continue on Andean peaks in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile.

As Jay Storz emphasized, “We keep making surprising new discoveries about the ecology of extreme high-elevation environments.” This groundbreaking research sheds light on the remarkable resilience of these mice and opens doors to further investigation into the limits of vertebrate survival.