Xiaomi Mall’s smart wearable page has recently unveiled a reservation section, sparking curiosity among tech enthusiasts. The page indicates an upcoming collaboration between Xiaomi and the renowned game “Genshin Impact,” promising an innovative blend of technology and gaming.

Although details surrounding the collaboration are shrouded in mystery, anticipation is building as the launch date draws near. Xiaomi has a history of successful partnerships with “Genshin Impact,” having previously released the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Edition.

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Edition showcased Xiaomi’s commitment to customization. Sporting a vibrant red color scheme with a golden four-leaf clover pattern, this unique version stood out from the standard model. The accompanying backpack-style headphone case featured a magnetic buckle design for added convenience.

Pricing-wise, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Edition launched at 399 yuan ($56), slightly higher than the original Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, priced at 299 yuan (~$42).

Aside from the aesthetic enhancements, the customized edition incorporated exciting features for fans of the game. Native voice prompts by the character Keli, tailored pop-up animations, and a 35dB noise reduction elevated the user experience. The headset boasted three built-in microphones and supported regular transparency mode and vocal transparency mode, offering versatility in audio preferences.

As Xiaomi Mall’s reservation section teases the collaboration, fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await further information about the intriguing fusion of technology and gaming that the upcoming smart wearables will bring.

