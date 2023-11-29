Tipster Leaks Rumor: Samsung’s Exynos Chips to Undergo Rebranding as the “Dream Chip”

In an unexpected turn of events, a renowned tipster has recently leaked information regarding Samsung’s plans to rebrand its Exynos line of chips. According to the rumor, the Korean tech giant is allegedly considering a new name for its chips: the “Dream Chip.” While this news may come as a surprise to many, it is worth noting that the Exynos name has not fared well in comparison to its competitors due to issues such as overheating, battery drainage, and video stuttering. A fresh start and a revamped image could potentially be beneficial for Samsung in the highly competitive chip industry.

The leaked information suggests that the upcoming flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, are expected to be equipped with the Exynos 2400 AP in most markets. However, in the United States and China, these devices will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Furthermore, there are speculations that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, regardless of the market, will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

It is important to highlight that this rumor indicates that the rebranding of the Exynos chips to the “Dream Chip” is not limited to just the flagship chips, but will encompass the entire Exynos lineup. If true, this change is anticipated to occur sometime in 2024. While the proposed name exudes a sense of confidence that Samsung has yet to establish in the chip industry, some may find it difficult to believe this rumor due to its seemingly far-fetched nature.

In conclusion, only time will tell if Samsung will indeed rebrand its Exynos chips, potentially transforming them into the “Dream Chip.” This move could offer the company an opportunity to redefine its reputation and captivate consumers with enhanced performance and reliability. Until then, tech enthusiasts and Samsung enthusiasts alike eagerly await further developments and official announcements regarding this intriguing possibility.

