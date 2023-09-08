City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Uštedite na bežičnom kontroleru Xbox serije X/S s punjivom baterijom

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 8, 2023
If you’re tired of constantly changing batteries while gaming, Argos has a deal for you. The Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with a rechargeable battery pack is currently on sale for £59.99, saving you £15 off the usual asking price of £74.99. This controller features a rechargeable battery pack that offers up to 30 hours of playtime per charge and can be recharged while you play.

In addition to the convenience of a rechargeable battery, this special edition Xbox Remix controller is also environmentally friendly. It is made from post-consumer recycled resins, including materials like CDs, plastic water jugs, and car headlight covers. Microsoft has also incorporated mechanically recycled parts from old Xbox One generation controllers without sacrificing durability or performance.

The design of the Xbox Remix controller is inspired by the Pacific Northwest forest, with colors that reflect the natural beauty of Microsoft’s home state of Washington. While it does come at a slightly higher price than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, this deal eliminates that difference, allowing you to get the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with Rechargeable Battery Pack for a reduced price of £59.99.

