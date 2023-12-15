Masivni Iceberg A23a počinje putovanje u otvoreni okean

A trillion-ton iceberg, known as A23a, has broken free from its grounded position and is now slowly moving into open waters near Antarctica, according to recent announcements from the British Antarctic Survey. The colossal size of the iceberg is difficult to comprehend, measuring 40 by 32 nautical miles, which is larger than the Hawaiian island of Oahu and around three times the size of New York City’s Manhattan Island.

A23a’s journey began when it was still part of an ice shelf and carried a Soviet research station. However, during the 1980s, the iceberg detached from the shelf, taking the research station with it. Since then, it had remained grounded on the seafloor until recently when it started to float away.

Although A-76 briefly surpassed A23a as the largest iceberg in 2021 after breaking off from the Ronne Ice Shelf, it fragmented into smaller pieces, allowing A23a to reclaim its title. Experts estimate that the iceberg is approximately 1,000 to 1,200 feet thick, making it truly gargantuan.

The roots of A23a can be traced back to the winter of 1986, when it broke off from the Filchner Ice Shelf along with two other massive icebergs, A22 and A24. It was not until late 1991 that A23a separated from the other icebergs and became an independent entity.

Now, as A23a ventures further into open ocean, ships navigating the waters near the Antarctic Peninsula will need to exercise caution and monitor their radar to avoid any potential collisions with the gigantic iceberg. It is yet to be seen where A23a will ultimately end up, but its movement serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of the Antarctic environment.