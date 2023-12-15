Istraživanje fascinantne istorije novčanica od 1976 dolara iz 2

Throughout history, the United States has released various commemorative items to celebrate important milestones. One significant example of this is the Series 1976 $2 Federal Reserve Note, which was introduced during the bicentennial of America’s independence. This $2 bill featured a design on the back that continues to be used today, making it a popular choice among collectors of paper money.

The Bicentennial $2 Bill served as one of many numismatic products that were issued to mark this occasion. The United States Mint released a series of medals starting in 1972, and in 1973, President Richard M. Nixon authorized commemorative designs on the quarter, half dollar, and dollar coin. Additionally, a double date was added to these denominations minted in 1975 and 1976.

In late 1975, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) announced that they would produce Series 1976 $2 Federal Reserve Notes as a tribute to the United States Bicentennial. These notes featured an engraving depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence, making them a unique addition to the $2 bill series. It’s important to note that while the design was inspired by the Bicentennial, this particular series was not a commemorative issue but rather a permanent part of America’s circulating paper currency.

The face design of the Series 1976 $2 FRN remained mostly unchanged, except for the Treasury Seal and serial numbers, which were green. However, the back design underwent a complete overhaul. The traditional depiction of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello was replaced with a reproduction of John Trumbull’s painting titled “Declaration of Independence.”

The Bicentennial $2 bill was not the first time Trumbull’s painting appeared on U.S. paper money. In 1863, it was featured on the back of $100 National Bank Notes. For the Bicentennial, the painting was split into four sections, with each section being printed on one of the four commemorative stamps issued.

A total of 590,720,000 Series 1976 Bicentennial $2 bills were printed, and their production ended in 1978. These bills bear the signatures of Treasury Secretary William E. Simon and Treasurer Francine Irving Neff. Among the scarcer variations are Star notes, with the Friedberg-1935-J* being the rarest within this series.

Despite hopes that the $2 bill would gain wider acceptance in commerce and potentially reduce the demand for $1 Federal Reserve Notes, these bills did not circulate widely. In fact, in some areas, attempts to spend $2 bills at retail establishments have even resulted in arrests. However, the majority of Series 1976 $2 bills are abundant and affordable.

The release of the Series 1976 $2 Federal Reserve Notes also inspired an interesting marriage of notaphilic and philatelic hobbies. Many people took these bills to post offices on their release day, affixed stamps directly to them, and had the stamps canceled. Although these stamped notes do not hold significant value beyond their face value, collectors may seek notes from specific locations that hold personal significance to them.

The Series 1976 Bicentennial $2 bills can also be found in various U.S. Mint products, such as the 1994 Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversary Coinage and Currency set. Currently, Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) reports a total of 18,462 grading events for Series 1976 Bicentennial $2 bills from all 12 Federal Reserve banks, including 5,538 Star notes.

Whether you’re a collector or simply interested in the history of U.S. currency, the Series 1976 $2 bills are an intriguing part of America’s numismatic heritage. So, keep an eye out for these bills; you never know when you might stumble upon one in circulation or find it in a unique collectible set.