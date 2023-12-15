Epidemija COVID-19 dovodi do porasta u online kupovini namirnica

Online grocery shopping has seen a significant surge in popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers worldwide have been forced to adapt to the new normal of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, leading many to turn to online platforms to fulfill their grocery needs.

As a result, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart have experienced a significant increase in online grocery sales. According to a recent report, online grocery sales in the United States have reached record highs, with year-over-year growth of 37.6% in April alone.

The convenience and safety of online shopping during these uncertain times have played a major role in this surge. Consumers can now browse a wide selection of products, place orders from the comfort of their own homes, and have groceries delivered straight to their doors.

In addition to established online retailers, grocery stores themselves have adapted to the changing landscape by expanding their e-commerce capabilities. Many traditional brick-and-mortar grocery chains now offer online ordering and delivery services to cater to the demand for contactless shopping options.

The rise in online grocery shopping has also brought about its own set of challenges. Increased demand has put strain on delivery services, leading to longer wait times for delivery and potential shortages of popular items. However, companies are working to address these issues by hiring additional staff and implementing measures to streamline the fulfillment process.

It is clear that the COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated the adoption of online grocery shopping as consumers prioritize the safety and convenience it offers. As the pandemic continues to shape our way of life, it is likely that this trend will persist, with online grocery shopping becoming a more permanent part of the consumer experience.