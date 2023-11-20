TeamGroup lansira ekološki prihvatljivu DDR5 RAM za smanjenje ugljičnog otiska na tržištu memorije

In their latest endeavor to promote sustainability, TeamGroup has unveiled a groundbreaking line of Eco-friendly DDR5 RAM, aiming to minimize the carbon footprint associated with RAM manufacturing. By employing innovative practices and materials, TeamGroup seeks to contribute to a greener tech industry.

Instead of relying on conventional manufacturing methods, TeamGroup has revolutionized the production process of DDR5 RAM. Through their press release, the company revealed that the creation of every 10,000 recycled aluminum heatsinks leads to a remarkable 73% reduction in carbon emissions. Furthermore, they have implemented Forest Stewardship Council-certified packaging, ensuring that their packaging materials are sustainably sourced.

The T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 RAM from TeamGroup offers impressive performance capabilities. With a throughput of up to 6,000 MT/s, the memory is compatible with both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles. Notably, the DDR5 RAM also incorporates on-die Error Checking Code (ECC), heightening its reliability and stability, making it suitable for professional environments.

Depending on the chosen kit, the CAS Latency may vary. The DDR5-5600 kit boasts a rating of CL40, offering the highest latency among the options. Conversely, two DDR5-6000 kits are available: one with a CL38 rating and the other with CL30 (along with the highest voltage). All T-Force Vulcan Eco kits start at 32 GB, featuring two 16 GB modules for Dual-Channel operation.

While the specifications indicate that the T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 kits are comparable to other high-end options available, the actual performance will require independent verification through benchmark tests. It is worth noting that TeamGroup RAM is sourced from Micron, a reputable manufacturer, garnering positive feedback from users throughout the years.

Although the Eco-friendly Vulcan series may not rival the most extreme DDR5 offerings on the market, such as Corsair’s DDR5-8000 RAM, it undoubtedly has its place. This memory solution appeals particularly to conscientious individuals who seek to reduce their environmental impact, even through small adjustments in their technology choices.

Često postavljana pitanja (FAQ)

1. How does TeamGroup’s Eco-friendly DDR5 RAM contribute to reducing the carbon footprint?

TeamGroup has implemented sustainable practices in the manufacturing process and utilizes recycled aluminum heatsinks, resulting in a significant 73% reduction in carbon emissions. They have also adopted Forest Stewardship Council-certified packaging, ensuring sustainably-sourced materials.

2. What performance features does the T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 RAM offer?

The T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 RAM delivers a throughput of up to 6,000 MT/s, supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles, and incorporates on-die Error Checking Code (ECC) for enhanced reliability and stability.

3. Are there different CAS Latency options available for the T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 RAM?

Yes, the CAS Latency varies depending on the chosen kit. The DDR5-5600 kit offers a latency rating of CL40, while two DDR5-6000 kits are available with ratings of CL38 and CL30.

4. What is the starting capacity of the T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 RAM?

All T-Force Vulcan Eco kits start at 32 GB, featuring two 16 GB modules for Dual-Channel operation.

5. Is the T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 RAM comparable to other high-end options?

While the specifications suggest that the T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5 RAM is competitive with other high-end offerings, independent benchmark tests are necessary to confirm its performance capabilities.