Fort Stewart has released new information regarding a soldier who jumped from the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah on Sunday. Despite ongoing search efforts, Spc. Estephan Nielsen has not yet been found. The military is now reaching out to the public for any information that could aid in the investigation.

The Talmadge Bridge was temporarily closed when emergency crews arrived at the scene. Due to the nature of this incident, WTOC has made an exception to their usual reporting policy and shared these details in the hopes of gathering crucial information. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Army CID Submit-a-Tip online form.

Spc. Nielsen is currently listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown, which means that the Army is unable to account for his location. This administrative status is used when a soldier’s location cannot be confirmed.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health support for servicemen and women. If you or someone you know is struggling, assistance is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a valuable resource that offers immediate support. Those connected to the military can press 1 for the Military Crisis Line.

Fort Stewart and the authorities are dedicated to finding Spc. Nielsen and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Together, we can support those in need and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.