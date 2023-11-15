Starfield Beta Patch: Impresivan preokret za PC igre

After a lackluster launch on PC in September, Starfield has made significant improvements with its latest beta patch on Steam. Addressing various issues and introducing new features, the game’s developer Bethesda has taken steps to enhance the overall gaming experience.

One notable improvement for Nvidia graphics card owners is the inclusion of DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 for image reconstruction and frame generation. These options, previously available only through community mods, now provide better performance and stability within the game. Additionally, FSR 2 quality has also been enhanced, reducing artifacts in certain scenarios. However, the absence of XeSS, another cross-platform solution with potential benefits, is a missed opportunity that could have further improved the game.

Performance-wise, the beta patch showcases noticeable improvements. With better CPU utilization, players can expect a 20% performance uplift on systems like Ryzen 7 7800X3D and a 17% frame-rate improvement on lower-tier Ryzen 5 3600 systems. These enhancements significantly elevate the gameplay experience and open up the possibility of a performance mode for consoles.

In terms of graphical settings and menus, Bethesda has made some strides. DLSS and field of view adjustments, which were highly sought-after additions, have been successfully integrated into the game. Unfortunately, the HDR controls still feel underbaked and fail to match community efforts in producing optimal visuals. Further refinement is required to address issues such as traversal stuttering and subpar performance on Intel GPUs.

While the beta patch represents a significant step forward for Starfield on PC, there is still room for improvement. Bethesda must continue to invest in polishing the game and resolving outstanding challenges to achieve a truly satisfactory state. With the commitment to ongoing updates, players can anticipate an increasingly immersive and enjoyable experience within the Starfield universe.

Često Postavljena Pitanja

1. Šta je DLSS?

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, a technology developed by Nvidia that uses artificial intelligence to upscale lower-resolution images in real-time, resulting in improved visual quality and performance.

2. What is FSR?

FSR, or FidelityFX Super Resolution, is AMD’s upscaling technology that enhances gaming performance by dynamically rendering lower-resolution frames and upscaling them to match the display’s resolution.

3. What is XeSS?

XeSS is Intel’s alternative to DLSS and FSR, offering similar benefits in terms of upscaling image quality and improving performance. However, XeSS is currently not available in Starfield.

4. How does the beta patch improve performance?

The beta patch optimizes CPU utilization, resulting in significant performance uplifts. Players can expect smoother gameplay and higher frame rates on compatible systems.

5. Are there any improvements to graphics menus?

Yes, the beta patch introduces DLSS and field of view adjustments, allowing players to customize their visual experience in the game. However, the menus still lack adequate explanations for different graphical settings, leaving room for further improvement.

Sources: Bethesda, Digital Foundry.