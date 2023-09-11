City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Vijesti

Novi dodatak za Pixel sat: Spigen's Lite Fit Band

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 11, 2023
Novi dodatak za Pixel sat: Spigen's Lite Fit Band

Spigen, a well-known manufacturer of phone cases, has expanded its product range to include accessories for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. Their latest offering is the Lite Fit band, made from nylon fabric. This band is designed to be flexible, lightweight, and breathable, ensuring lasting comfort for the wearer.

The Lite Fit band comes with a zinc alloy buckle and a stainless steel connector. The connector is said to seamlessly blend in with the casing of the Google Pixel Watch, giving it a sleek and unified look. Currently, only the black color variant is available for purchase, but Spigen suggests that silver and gold options could be offered in the future.

One of the key selling points of the Lite Fit band is its compatibility with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series. Spigen emphasizes its “easy removing clip design” that allows the band to fit flush on any wrist. Additionally, the company describes the band as “simple and timeless” to complement any style or look.

The Lite Fit band is specifically engineered to fit the upcoming Google Pixel Watch (2022). However, it is expected that existing bands designed for previous models will also be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Spigen Lite Fit band is priced at $24.99 when purchased directly from the company. However, customers can find it for $10 cheaper on Amazon, and it may be available for immediate shipping in some regions. It’s worth noting that Google’s cheapest strap for the Pixel Watch starts at $49.99.

As we eagerly await the launch of the Pixel Watch, accessories like the Lite Fit band from Spigen provide a glimpse into the wearable device’s stylish and customizable potential.

izvori:
– Image source: Spigen
– Spigen.com
– Amazon.com [No URLs for sources.]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

Vijesti

Razumijevanje indikatora strelice na vašem iPhoneu: šta to znači?

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vijesti

Nova Undertale roba slavi 8. godišnjicu

Septembar 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vijesti

Honor's Magic V2: Izmjena igre u sklopivom dizajnu

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Ruski i američki astronauti pristali na Međunarodnu svemirsku stanicu usred tenzija oko Ukrajine

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

SpaceX uspješno raspoređuje 22 Starlink satelita sa Cape Canaverala

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari