Roblox predstavlja pomoćnika za chatbot za razvoj igara

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 8, 2023
Roblox has introduced a new chatbot assistant that aims to simplify and streamline the process of coding and creating game worlds. The Roblox Assistant allows users to describe what they want to create in natural language, eliminating the need for manual coding. The assistant builds upon Roblox’s existing generative AI tools and can pull assets from the marketplace or the user’s visual asset library.

The goal of the Roblox Assistant is to make game creation more accessible to users by removing the barrier of entry that coding knowledge often poses. In a video demonstration, users were able to easily request and place trees in their game world. When the assistant initially copied and pasted the same tree multiple times, a simple request to diversify the trees solved the problem. This collaborative and user-friendly approach makes it easier for new players to get the most out of Roblox’s game-creation tools.

Unfortunately, Roblox has not announced a specific release date for the assistant. However, they have confirmed that it will launch either at the end of this year or early next year. In addition to the assistant, Roblox has announced that the platform will be available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in October, further expanding its accessibility to users across different gaming consoles.

Overall, the Roblox Assistant is an exciting development for game creators, offering a user-friendly and efficient way to bring their ideas to life. By eliminating the need for manual coding, the assistant opens up the world of game development to a wider audience, making it easier for anyone to create their own immersive gaming experiences.

