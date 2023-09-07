City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Vijesti

Nova legendarna dvoručna sjekira stiže u World of Warcraft Dragonflight u zakrpi 10.2

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 7, 2023
Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed the introduction of a new legendary weapon in the upcoming Patch 10.2 of World of Warcraft Dragonflight. The latest details reveal that this legendary weapon will be a two-handed axe, open to all characters that can equip such weapons, irrespective of their class. This is a departure from Dragonflight’s first legendary weapon, Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy, which had class-specific restrictions. The new legendary axe will be the first of its kind since the Wrath of the Lich King expansion in 2009.

Taylor Sanders, a WoW encounter designer, mentioned in an interview that they have taken player feedback into account and are working towards ensuring that the acquisition of rare items and drops is not frustrating. They want these items to feel earned and exciting when they are obtained. The goal is to address the concerns of players who feel that certain specs and classes have an advantage due to specific rare items. By introducing a legendary weapon accessible to multiple classes such as Paladins, Death Knights, and Warriors, the developers hope to alleviate the pressure players feel when their class is potentially outperformed by another with better gear.

Contrary to expectations, the legendary weapon in Patch 10.2 will not be Druid-focused, as many players anticipated. Instead, it will be closely tied to the story and character of Fyrakk, offering significance to the Guardians of the Dream narrative. It is highly likely that the legendary two-handed axe will be a raid drop from Fyrakk, who will serve as the final boss in the upcoming raid called Amirdrassil.

With Patch 10.2 launching later this year, players can look forward to progressing and working towards this highly anticipated legendary two-handed axe. It signifies Blizzard’s commitment to enhancing the World of Warcraft experience, making it more balanced and rewarding for all players to enjoy.

izvori:
– Blizzard Entertainment chief among them.
– Dot Esports interview with Taylor Sanders.

