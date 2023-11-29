During its highly anticipated “Level-5 Vision 2023 II” presentation, Level-5 made several exciting announcements, including game delays and new updates. One of the major highlights was the news about Megaton Musashi: Wired, a highly anticipated game that has now been postponed to April 25, to be released worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Additionally, Level-5 revealed that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is scheduled for a global release on Nintendo Switch next summer. This news has ignited the anticipation of fans who are eager to embark on an enchanting journey in this imaginative world.

Another significant update from the presentation was the delay of Decapolice, an open-world role-playing game, which fans will have to wait until 2025 to experience. While the news might disappoint some, it also speaks to Level-5’s commitment to delivering a polished and unforgettable gaming experience.

Furthermore, Level-5 showcased new or updated videos for some of their highly anticipated games. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, set to release on the Switch in 2024, received particular attention. Fans can look forward to a worldwide release in March 2024, along with an exciting beta test. Additionally, a glimpse of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam for the Switch set for a 2025 release was provided, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more information.

Level-5 also took the opportunity to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their company. They presented a heartfelt congratulatory message from Yo Oizumi, the voice actor of the beloved Professor Layton character. It was a touching tribute that highlighted the impact Level-5 has had on the gaming industry over the past two and a half decades.

Looking ahead, Level-5 teased their next presentation, “Level-5 Vision 2024 ‘To the World’s Children,'” which is set to stream in April. Fans can expect more exciting announcements and updates as the company continues to shape the future of gaming.

FAQ:

Q: When is Megaton Musashi: Wired releasing?

A: Megaton Musashi: Wired has been postponed and will release worldwide on April 25.

Q: What platforms will Megaton Musashi: Wired be available on?

A: The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Q: When will Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time release?

A: Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is scheduled for a global release on Nintendo Switch next summer.

Q: Which game has been delayed until 2025?

A: Decapolice, an open-world role-playing game, has been delayed and will release in 2025.