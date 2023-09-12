City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Vijesti

Apple lansira iPhone 15 seriju

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 12, 2023
Apple lansira iPhone 15 seriju

Apple is set to launch its newest smartphone series, the iPhone 15, this week. The launch event, called “Vendorlast,” is scheduled for Tuesday night (India time) at 10:30 PM. The company is expected to announce the release date and pricing of the iPhone 15 series during the event. The iPhone 15 series is rumored to feature a Type-C charging port, similar to Android smartphones. It is also expected to have improved camera features.

In addition to these features, the iPhone 15 series will also be compatible with AirPods and Apple Watches. Many Apple products are expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 15 series.

Launch Date and Pricing

The iPhone 15 launch event is scheduled for September 12 at 10:30 PM (India time). The price of the iPhone 15 series is expected to be $100 higher than previous models. However, the company has not confirmed this price increase. It is also expected that the prices of other iPhone series will decrease as a result.

The base model of the iPhone 15 is rumored to start at $899 or 90,000 INR. The price of the iPhone 15 Plus may start at $999.

nove značajke

The base model of the iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage. The iPhone 15 will also feature a 6.7-inch screen and improved battery life. It will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip. The phone is also expected to receive software upgrades such as Titanium Edge and Max Persicope Telephoto lens.

Where to Watch the Launch Event

The iPhone 15 launch event can be watched on Apple TV and Apple’s official YouTube channel for free. The live streaming link for the “Wonderlust” event is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiP1l7jlIIA. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Izvori: [izvor 1], [izvor 2]

By Robert Andrew

Related post

Vijesti

Razlike između iPhone 14 Pro i iPhone 15 Pro

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vijesti

Istraživačka laboratorija zračnih snaga odgađa eksperiment praćenja dubokog svemira

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vijesti

NASA poduzima konkretne mjere u proučavanju UAP-ova, ranije poznatih kao NLO

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

Vijesti

Razlike između iPhone 14 Pro i iPhone 15 Pro

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Appleov iPhone 15 Pro: uređaj koji mijenja igru

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Dajte svojoj PlayStation 5 elegantnu nadogradnju sa Sony novim metalnim maskama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Koji iPhone 15 kupiti?

Septembar 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari