City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Vijesti

Apple događaj: iPhone 15 lansiranje i prebacivanje sa Lightning na USB-C

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 12, 2023
Apple događaj: iPhone 15 lansiranje i prebacivanje sa Lightning na USB-C

Apple is set to make a major announcement at its upcoming event, unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 15. One of the biggest changes expected with this new model is the switch from the Lightning port to the USB-C port. While this change may excite those looking for device consolidation, it is likely to frustrate users who will need to invest in new cables.

Alongside the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple is also expected to introduce the latest versions of their popular smartwatch, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These updates are anticipated to focus on internal improvements rather than drastic design changes.

In addition to the new devices, Apple is rumored to unveil a range of accessories made from more sustainable materials. There may also be updates to the AirPods Pro case, transitioning it to USB-C connectivity.

The event, scheduled to begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, will be live-streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel. Attendees of the in-person presentation are likely to receive information slightly ahead of the streamed version. To stay updated on the latest news and details, follow along with live reporting from Apple’s event team, including photos and videos.

izvori:
- The Verge

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

Vijesti

Doživite zadivljujući svijet vladavine

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vijesti

Međunarodna svemirska stanica nastavlja saradnju između SAD-a i Rusije

Septembar 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vijesti

Važnost resetovanja vašeg rutera prije nego što ga odložite

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašio si

tehnologija

Vlada savjetuje Apple i Google da odbiju nesigurne aplikacije za zajmove

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Prednarudžbe iPhone 15 serije se brzo rasprodaju, period čekanja se povećava

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

iPhone 15 'Make in India' će biti lansiran u svijetu 22. septembra

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Igrajte preko 550 igara besplatno uz Zolaz Cloud Gaming

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari