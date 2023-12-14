Intel has recently unveiled its Core Ultra series of laptop chips, which feature a chiplet architecture and a significant upgrade to graphical performance. The new Meteor Lake graphics tile included in these chips boasts up to eight new Xe LPG cores, which are comparable to AMD’s 780M iGPU in the Ryzen 7 7840U. In fact, Intel claims a 10% average frame rate advantage over AMD’s iGPU, making it an ideal choice for 1080p gaming on thin and light laptops.

To ensure that users can maximize the potential of these new chips, Intel has made efforts to unify both its Arc discrete and integrated graphics drivers. This means that all the performance enhancements seen in the Arc A750 and A770 GPUs will also be available on the integrated GPUs of laptops equipped with the new Core Ultra chips.

Traditionally, updating GPU drivers on laptops has been challenging due to restrictions imposed by laptop manufacturers. However, Intel has taken steps to address this issue by providing an “unlocked” generic driver that users can download and install themselves. This driver includes all the essential performance improvements and game day one patches.

Although this generic driver does not have OEM customizations, such as specific modes or buttons, it allows users to stay up-to-date with the latest driver updates and benefits. However, if users overwrite their OEM drivers with the generic option, they may lose access to certain OEM-specific features, like the ‘Endurance mode’ designed to optimize battery life.

Intel acknowledges that the ultimate goal is to have automatic updates for GPU drivers that seamlessly integrate with OEM configurations. In the meantime, the company is working on streamlining the OEM validation process to ensure quicker adoption of driver updates. By collaborating with OEMs, Intel aims to provide users with real-time support and enable them to make the most of their Core Ultra laptops.