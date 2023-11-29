Nova VR periferija od HTC-a nudi neviđene mogućnosti praćenja

HTC has introduced the Vive Ultimate Tracker, a groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) peripheral that provides inside-out tracking capabilities. Priced at $199, the Vive Ultimate Tracker allows users to track body parts and attach it to any object of their choosing. This innovative device eliminates the need for external base stations, streamlining the VR experience.

Designed to be compatible with standalone HTC headsets at launch, HTC plans to extend support to SteamVR in the future. With a small wireless USB dongle priced at $39, the Vive Ultimate Tracker seamlessly connects to headsets like the Vive XR Elite and Vive Focus 3. This revolutionary feature opens up possibilities for gaming, sports training, motion capture, and industrial use.

To ensure precision and accuracy, each 94-gram tracker is equipped with wide-angle cameras that detect motion. With a battery life of up to seven hours, the trackers can easily be charged via USB-C. Up to five Vive Ultimate Trackers can be paired with a single Vive XR Elite headset, with HTC emphasizing a three-tracker setup for optimal performance.

While HTC currently focuses on its own headsets, the company is actively working on integrating support for SteamVR. This future update will enable users to use the trackers with other headsets by plugging in the wireless dongle to their PC. Furthermore, HTC has plans to support third-party all-in-one headsets in the near future.

The Vive Ultimate Tracker is available as a standalone accessory for $199. For a limited time, HTC is also offering a three-pack bundle priced at $599, which includes the trackers, a wireless dongle, a Dance Dash download key, and a set of straps for attaching the trackers to the waist and feet. Additionally, existing Vive XR Elite owners can enjoy a $100 discount when purchasing the bundle. With its cutting-edge technology and versatile applications, the Vive Ultimate Tracker is set to revolutionize the VR experience.

FAQ

1. What is the Vive Ultimate Tracker?

The Vive Ultimate Tracker is a virtual reality (VR) peripheral developed by HTC. It offers inside-out tracking capabilities, allowing users to track body parts or attach it to objects.

2. How does the Vive Ultimate Tracker work?

Equipped with wide-angle cameras, the Vive Ultimate Tracker uses motion detection to provide precise tracking. It connects to HTC headsets using a wireless USB dongle.

3. Which headsets are compatible with the Vive Ultimate Tracker?

The Vive Ultimate Tracker is initially compatible with standalone HTC headsets. However, HTC plans to extend support to SteamVR and third-party all-in-one headsets in the future.

4. What are the potential applications of the Vive Ultimate Tracker?

The Vive Ultimate Tracker has a wide range of applications, including gaming, sports training, motion capture, and industrial use. It enhances the realism and immersion of XR sessions.

5. Are there any bundle offers available for the Vive Ultimate Tracker?

For a limited time, HTC is offering a three-pack bundle that includes the trackers, a wireless dongle, a Dance Dash download key, and a set of straps. Existing Vive XR Elite owners can enjoy a $100 discount when purchasing the bundle.