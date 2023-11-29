Otkrijte svoju godinu u muzici uz Spotify Wrapped

Whether you were on a journey of musical exploration or found comfort in the familiar tunes of the past, Spotify was there to curate the perfect soundtrack for your year. Now, with the release of 2023 Spotify Wrapped, you can dive into the details of your year in review.

2023 Wrapped is a celebration of the moments that defined your year on Spotify. It showcases the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that resonated with over 574 million fans worldwide. This personalized user experience is packed with even more interactive features, giving you everything you need to commemorate your year of listening.

To get started, make sure your Spotify app is up-to-date. Then, access your personalized Wrapped in the Spotify mobile app for iOS and Android. For the first time ever, you can also view Wrapped from any browser by visiting Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Here are some exciting features you can expect from 2023 Spotify Wrapped:

Me in 2023:

Discover the streaming habits that defined your music listening throughout the year. Unveil a unique listening character tailored to your tastes and habits on Spotify.

Sound Town:

Explore the city that best matches your listening preferences and artist affinity. Connect with the music scenes that resonate with you the most.

Top 5 Genres:

Get a visual representation of your top five music genres in a fun sandwich-inspired design. See how these genres stacked up in your listening habits.

Top 5 Artists:

Gain insight into the specific months when your listening peaked for each artist. Paint a fuller picture of your year on Spotify and the artists that contributed to your personal soundtrack.

Your Artist Messages:

Receive personalized messages from your top artists within your Wrapped experience. Visit the Wrapped feed to access video messages from thousands of artists, including renowned names like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, SZA, and Jung Kook.

Spotify has also introduced new ways to enjoy Wrapped this year. The Wrapped feed on your Spotify Home screen provides a one-stop spot for all things Wrapped. Discover the Best Of editorial playlists, access merchandise from your top artists, view concert options near you, and much more.

Additionally, invite friends to create a blend of your top songs by using the 2023 Wrapped Top Songs filter. Combine your favorite tracks into one shared playlist for a collaborative music experience.

To make the celebration even more exciting, Spotify has planned surprising events and initiatives around the world. From Lil Yachty’s sailing celebration in Atlanta to unique haircuts in Indonesia, these events bring Wrapped, artists, partners, and listening trends to life in unexpected ways.

Moreover, fans can expect special Spotify Singles from artists worldwide, taking you on a global musical journey. WonderWrapped returns with limited-edition merch, allowing fans to climb the charts and partake in Wrapped-themed fun. And for football lovers, FC Barcelona players will engage in a guessing game of each other’s Wrapped, giving fans a glimpse into their musical preferences.

Request your top songs, delve into your listening trends, and embrace the magic of your year in music with Spotify Wrapped. Celebrate the artists, genres, and moments that made your year unforgettable.

FAQ

Q: How can I access Spotify Wrapped?

A: Make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app installed on your mobile device. Open the app and you’ll find your personalized Wrapped experience on the homepage. You can also access Wrapped from any web browser by visiting Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Q: Can I share my Spotify Wrapped with others?

A: Absolutely! Spotify makes it easy to share your Wrapped experience with friends and social networks. Simply tap the Share button within the app or use the provided links when viewing Wrapped on the web.

Q: Are there any new features in Spotify Wrapped this year?

A: Yes, Spotify has introduced several new features for Wrapped 2023. Explore “Me in 2023” for a personalized listening character, discover your Sound Town based on your music preferences, and enjoy the visual representation of your top five genres in the “Top 5 Genres” feature.

Q: Can I listen to messages from my favorite artists?

A: Yes, as part of your Wrapped experience, you’ll receive messages from one of your top artists. For more artist messages, visit the Wrapped feed where you can find video messages from thousands of artists, including popular names like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and SZA.

Q: What is Spotify Island and WonderWrapped?

A: Spotify Island is an interactive experience where fans can get limited-edition merchandise inspired by their personalized music tastes. WonderWrapped is a part of Spotify Island and offers fans the opportunity to climb the charts and participate in special Wrapped-themed activities.

