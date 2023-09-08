City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Vijesti

Hamilton dolazi u Wales: nabavite karte odmah!

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 8, 2023
Hamilton dolazi u Wales: nabavite karte odmah!

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

izvori:
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

Vijesti

Googleov Gboard uvodi funkciju korekture za poboljšanje kvaliteta sadržaja

Septembar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vijesti

Sinergija linearnih enkodera, 3D štampanja, laserskog oblaganja i robotike: transformacija telekomunikacijskog pejzaža

Septembar 8, 2023
Vijesti

Njemački startup finanz-markt.com lansira finansijsku aplikaciju “PortfolioPeak” na američkom tržištu

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašio si

tehnologija

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ lansiran u Kini sa impresivnim karakteristikama

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Naučnici uzgajaju humanizirane bubrege u svinjskim embrionima

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Rizici privatnosti AI i velike tehnologije

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited osigurava ugovor za projekat autoputa u Maharaštri

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari