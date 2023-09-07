City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Sjevernokorejski hakeri ciljaju na istraživače sigurnosti s eksploatacijom nula dana

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 7, 2023
Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has revealed that North Korean state hackers are once again launching attacks on security researchers. These attacks involve the use of at least one zero-day exploit in a widely used software, although the specific details have not been disclosed. The targeted researchers are involved in vulnerability research and development, making them valuable targets for state-sponsored attacks.

The attackers are using social media platforms such as Twitter and Mastodon to establish contact with the security researchers. They then try to convince them to switch to encrypted messaging platforms like Signal, Wire, or WhatsApp. Once communication is established on these secure channels, the attackers send malicious files that exploit the zero-day vulnerability.

The payload deployed on the researchers’ systems checks if it is running in a virtual machine and collects information, including screenshots, which is then sent to the attackers’ command and control servers. The attackers also utilize the GetSymbol tool, originally intended for reverse engineers, to download and execute code.

It is recommended that individuals who have downloaded or run the GetSymbol tool take precautions to ensure their systems are in a known clean state and may require a reinstall of the operating system.

This campaign is similar to a previous one identified in January 2021, which also targeted security researchers using social media platforms. In that case, the attackers infected researchers’ fully patched Windows 10 systems with backdoors and info-stealing malware.

The primary objective of these attacks appears to be the acquisition of undisclosed security vulnerabilities and exploits. By targeting specific researchers, the hackers aim to gain access to valuable information that could be used for further malicious activities.

It is important for security researchers and individuals in the cybersecurity community to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from such targeted attacks.

izvori:
– Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG)
- Microsoft

