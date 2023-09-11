City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Vijesti

Fire-Boltt lansira pametni sat Solace Bluetooth Calling

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 11, 2023
Fire-Boltt lansira pametni sat Solace Bluetooth Calling

Fire-Boltt, a leading tech company, has unveiled its latest addition to the smartwatch market – the Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch. This new release comes just a week after the launch of the Crusader smartwatch. The Solace smartwatch boasts a sleek circular dial design made from luxury stainless steel, featuring one rotating crown and two push buttons.

One of the standout features of the Fire-Boltt Solace is its large 1.32-inch HD screen, offering a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. This vibrant display ensures clear visibility and a pleasant user experience. With impressive in-built microphone and speaker capabilities, users can make Bluetooth calls and utilize voice assistant functionalities seamlessly.

Additionally, the Solace smartwatch prioritizes user wellness by incorporating features from the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. This includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep monitoring. With support for over 120 sports modes, users can effortlessly track their fitness activities and strive towards a healthier lifestyle.

The smartwatch is equipped with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. Its 230mAh battery offers an impressive battery life of up to 5 days, providing prolonged usage without the need for frequent charging.

The Fire-Boltt Solace is available in an array of stylish colors, including black, blue, gold, silver, and gold silver. Starting from September 12th at 12 PM, interested customers can purchase the Solace smartwatch at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 through Fireboltt.com and Amazon.in.

With its blend of advanced features, aesthetic design, and affordability, the Fire-Boltt Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch aims to captivate tech enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike.

izvori:
– Fire-Boltt
– Fireboltt.com
– Amazon.in

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

Vijesti

Razumijevanje indikatora strelice na vašem iPhoneu: šta to znači?

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vijesti

Nova Undertale roba slavi 8. godišnjicu

Septembar 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vijesti

Honor's Magic V2: Izmjena igre u sklopivom dizajnu

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Ruski i američki astronauti pristali na Međunarodnu svemirsku stanicu usred tenzija oko Ukrajine

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

SpaceX uspješno raspoređuje 22 Starlink satelita sa Cape Canaverala

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari