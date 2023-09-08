City Life

Njemački startup finanz-markt.com lansira finansijsku aplikaciju “PortfolioPeak” na američkom tržištu

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 8, 2023
German startup finanz-markt.com has made its entry into the US market with the launch of its cutting-edge finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. The app, compatible with both Android and Apple devices, provides users with tools and insights to navigate the financial landscape efficiently.

“The US financial market is both dynamic and diverse. Our aim is to offer a tool that is intuitive and comprehensive. By connecting real-time financial news with personal investment tracking, we believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to the American investor,” commented Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

Key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The app also includes a custom watchlist, where users can monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice. The community feature encourages user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights, promoting an informed investment community. In addition, the app provides real-time financial news integrated with the website finanz-markt.com, ensuring users are consistently informed about market developments.

The app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This launch reflects finanz-markt.com’s dedication to making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience, ranging from experienced investors to those new to finance.

Finanz-markt.com is recognized for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now taking steps towards international expansion. As they broaden their global presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information, please visit finanz-markt.com.

